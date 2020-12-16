Amit Sadh Shares 'before-after' Picture; Thanks Fans For Support Throughout His Career

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to his Instagram handle to share a 'before-after' picture of himself. In the post, there are two separate pictures, one from his time in the TV industry and the other one is his recent picture. In the caption, he thanked his fans for their support and added that this is just a start.

Also Read: Amit Sadh talks about differently abled people, asks everyone to respect them

Amit Sadh's Instagram post

Amit Sadh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his journey in the Industry. He thanked his fans and also added that 'the journey has just begun'. He captioned the picture as "From this to this From there to here! This is to Thank you ALL for all your patience and tolerating me...And the journey has just begun! To many more decades / years of togetherness!!! YOU ALL ARE MY LIFELINE." Have a look at his post.

Also Read: Amit Sadh shares Kabir Sawant portrait, feels grateful for such beautiful life

His fans couldn't stop praising him and his hard work throughout the years. The comment section is filled with 'More power to you', 'You have come a long way', etc. Other users left heart emoticons under his post.

Also Read: Amit Sadh shares Kabir Sawant portrait, feels grateful for such beautiful life

Amit Sadh's career: From Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar to Breathe

Amit Sadh stepped into the entertainment world in 2002 with Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar, where he played the role of Aditya. This kickstarted his career in the TV industry after which he starred in Kohinoor and participated in Bigg Boss Season 1. He was also part of Nach Baliye and Fear Factor.

As his TV shows were receiving a positive response from the audience, he decided to step into the film industry. He worked with various prominent actors -- like in Kai Po Che (2013), he worked with Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amrita Puri. Later on, Amit also featured in Sultan, Gold, Super 30, Shakuntala Devi and many more.

With the ongoing pandemic, Amit tried his hands on OTT platform and delivered Breathe, Breathe: Into the Shadows and worked alongside Abhishek Bachchan. He also was the lead actor in Avrodh: The Siege Within. Amit Sadh's career took a turn and now he will be next seen in Zee 5's Zidd.

Amit shared a glimpse of his upcoming web series Zidd. He took to his Instagram and shared his look like a commando. He captioned the post as, "I will not tire nor will I be defeated because I have #JeetKiZidd." Have a look:

Also Read: Amit Sadh starrer 'Zidd' fuels anticipation with new teaser; portrays him as a Kargil hero

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.