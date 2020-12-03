Amit Sadh Talks About Differently Abled People, Asks Everyone To Respect Them

On the occasion of World Disability Day, Amit Sadh took to Instagram and posted about how disabled people should be treated as equals. World Disability Day is celebrated on December 3 to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. Read on to know about Amit Sadh's post on World Disability Day.

Amit Sadh's Instagram post on World Disability Day

Amit Sadh made his Bollywood debut with the movie Phoonk 2 in 2010 and since then hasn't looked back. The actor has gained a place for himself over the years and he shot to fame after playing the character of Omi in the film, Kai Po Che in 2013. Amit can be seen mostly in web series these days and is also being appreciated for his work on OTT platforms.

On the occasion of World Disability Day, Amit Sadh posted a picture from his upcoming web series Zidd on Instagram and wrote, "Once the pain subsides, tears are dried up, and the heart has healed, you are reborn stronger. You then look back at everything you've gone through and realize. YOU'RE A PHOENIX, RISING FROM ASHES...We have to respect people as differently-abled and not disabled. Disability exists only when you give up. This #WorldDisabilityDay, I would like to urge everyone to respect them as equals and imbibe their unrelenting fighting spirit. #JeetKiZidd #zee5premium".

You can see the post here:

Amit Sadh's Zidd is all set to release in January 2021, where the actor will be seen portraying the role of Major Deependra Singh Senger. Sadh shared the poster of Zidd on Instagram and apart from the actor posing as a soldier, a silhouette of Amit can be seen sitting in the wheelchair.

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Victory awaits those who have the #Zidd to withstand the struggle. #JeetKiZidd #Zidd premieres 22nd.” Zidd has been inspired by the real-life story of Major Deependra Senger. Amit Sadh's web series is said to be full of action sequences and also stars actors Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

Image Credits: Amit Sadh Official Instagram Account

