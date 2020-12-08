Amit Sadh Starrer 'Zidd' Fuels Anticipation With New Teaser; Portrays Him As A Kargil Hero

Amit Sadh starrer ZEE5 series Zidd has already been creating a lot of anticipation amongst fans. The team recently released the teaser of the show and every aspect of it has been leaving the viewers intrigued. Actor Amit Sadh is seen donning the role of a Special Forces officer who goes through various obstacles before becoming a trained soldier. The actor revealed in an interaction that the series has been inspired by true events and is based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar.

Amit Sadh’s Zidd teaser fuels audience interest

The teaser of Zidd recently hit the internet and fans seem already impressed with Amit Sadh’s performance and the intriguing storyline. The short teaser presents the story of a dedicated and hardworking Armed Forces officer who is heavily injured after a battle on the field. This soldier’s return into the force forms the crux of this upcoming ZEE5 series. The Zidd teaser has lately been gaining a lot of momentum across the country as fans call it well-edited and promising.

Actor Amit Sadh is seen donning a unique and rugged avatar as the Kargil war hero, in this new Zidd teaser. In the first segment, he is seen on the battlefield where he gets seriously injured and is confined to a wheelchair due to his health condition. The next few frames showcase the character’s willingness to achieve the desired goal as he puts everything into his intense training. The show Zidd is currently in the production stage with actors like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh amongst others. It is expected to release on ZEE5 in January 2021. Have a look at the teaser here.

Actor Amit Sadh also shed some light on his role in the show and what inspired the makers to execute such a character. He is of the strong belief that Zidd is a defining moment of his career. He said that Zidd is the story of a man’s conviction and determination with a lot of heart and emotions. It is based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, Special Forces officer, the Kargil war hero and is an ode to his journey. Amit Sadh is delighted that the piece was made into a series so that viewers can soak in all highlights and turning points of the Kargil hero’s journey. He also added that he has been looking forward to the journey and to witness how the audience reacts to this new teaser.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

With inputs from PR handout

