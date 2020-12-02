Amit Sadh Shares Kabir Sawant Portrait, Feels Grateful For Such Beautiful Life

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a piece of art created by one of his fans, Harry Bhatt. The artwork features a portrait of Amit Sadh’s character, Kabir Sawant, from the critically-acclaimed web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. Through the caption for the post, the actor spoke about how grateful he is for all the love and support he has received over the years. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for the artist while also remembering the actor’s work in the Breathe series.

Amit Sadh’s immense love for fans

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share an art piece created by his fan. He shared a digital art piece which was made by an Instagram artist named Harry Bhatt, with minimum colours and a geometric effect. In the portrait, the young artist has sketched out the character of Kabir Sawant from the scene where he has an intense fight with his jail mates. The portrait also showcases the intensity in his eyes and his well-built physique.

In the caption for the post, actor Amit Sadh has spoken about the love he has received from his fans over the last few years. He has thanked the artist and his other fans who shower him and his character with immense love. He has also mentioned how he loves the bond he shares with his fans and how they remain connected most of the time.

Amit Sadh has also mentioned how grateful he is for this beautiful life. He values each one of his fans and is also of the strong belief that he can build a good bond with his haters as well. He is of the stance that they will have an opportunity to connect through art and cinema in the upcoming days. Amit Sadh has assured his fans that he will keep pushing himself to deliver better as he loves the art and his fans. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented the artwork as it has been made with a lot of details. A few fans have also spoken about the deep impact the character of Kabir Sawant had on their lives. Have a look at few of the comments here.

