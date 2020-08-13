Amit Sadh Writes An Emotional Note After ‘the Love Of His Life’, His Dog Liam, Passes Away

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to his social media account and stated that his dog Liam passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He shared an emotional post and shared a series of pictures of the adorable canine. Amit Sadh has two other dogs apart from Liam.

Amit Sadh's dog passes away

Amit Sadh, on his Instagram account, mentioned that he will miss his dog and even called him the love of his life. In the emotional post, Shakuntala Devi actor mentioned that his dog was the best that he ever came across. Liam was 13 years old when he passed awa, Amit said and even thanked the canine for 'the best 13 years of his life' before concluding the post saying, RIP Liam.

A few months back, Amit Sadh had taken to his social media account and mentioned that he is spending his time in quarantine with his family. While sharing pictures of his three dogs, Sadh stated that his three dogs were his sons. In the post, he further mentioned that his dogs love him unconditionally. He also mentioned that they stick with him through thick and thin.

Amit Sadh went on to say that he cherishes the bond that he shares with his dogs. He also mentioned that the bond that they share is his gift. His dogs often make appearances on his social media account, and he is seen referring to them as his sons as well as the love of his life.

Amit Sadh was last seen playing the role of Vidya Balan’s son-in-law in the film Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the movie also stars Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh, and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon who has also written the screenplay of the film along with Nayanika Mahtani. The dialogues of the film are written by Ishita Moitra and the film is produced by Sony pictures networks India, along with Vikram Malhotra.

