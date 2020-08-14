Amit Sadh’s Latest Post Will Motivate You To Have A ‘fitness’ Filled Day, See Pic

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh is known to be a self-confessed fitness freak. He often shares some glimpses of his disciplined workout routine on his social media. The actor's recent post once again may drive you to bid adieu to your lethargy and focus on your lockdown workout.

Amit Sadh shares an inspiring post

The Breathe Into The Shadows actor took to his social media to share a picture wherein he can be seen in the cycling machine. Amit also shared an inspiring caption along with the picture. The actor wrote how one should never stop and should always keep moving. He further added how even a second should not be wasted.

On a concluding note, he also expressed his love for all his fans. He can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and shorts along with a red cap and blue sports shoes. The actor's post may give one the right amount of motivation to pursue their fitness routine. Take a look at the post shared by the Kai Po Che actor.

Amit Sadh's note for the young actors

In the recent past, Amit has also started a new series of notes on social media addressing the young generation of actors. Sadh has addressed the emotions that a young actor goes through in these tough times. The Gold actor also spoke about how while setting up a career, a young actor might feel 'inadequate' when everyone around them is achieving milestones. The actor addressed the feeling of lagging behind and feeling like one is 'starting to fall out of love' with the artist's life.

The actor stated in the same post that he is sorry that his life as an artist is hard at the moment. Amit hinted how art is not an easy phenomenon. The Running Shaadi actor further stated that the conflict in your mind means that you’re alive. He had further stated how the universe is testing you. He went on to say that it is putting you through this to fill your ‘emotional well’ for you to draw from to create your art.

The Shakuntala Devi actor further continued preaching that art is about conflict. He further hinted that the movies, songs, paintings are never about everything going right. He advised all the other young actors to be at the moment & stop looking too far ahead. He added how one should store all the emotions that they are going through right now and that they will need them when they become a ‘professional emotional athlete’. On a concluding note, he stated that one should enjoy the suffering, chin up, and speak soon. Take a look at the post.

