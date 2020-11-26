Amit Sadh Treats Fans With Intriguing Poster From 'Zidd', Drops Premiere Date

Actor Amit Sadh recently treated fans with the intriguing poster of his upcoming web show Zidd where he is seen getting into the character of army personnel once again. In the poster, the actor can be seen as a soldier while holding a gun and standing in the hilly terrain. Apart from sharing the poster, the actor revealed the premiere date of the show which will stream from January 22 next year.

Amit Sadh shares poster from Zidd

In the poster, apart from the actor posing as a soldier, a silhouette of Amit can be seen sitting in the wheelchair. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Victory awaits those who have the #Zidd to withstand the struggle. #JeetKiZidd #Zidd premieres 22nd.” Several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment under the post and expressed their excitement over the same. One of the users wrote, “Really excited to watch this.” Another user wrote, “For a second I thought it’s Dwayne Johnson in the poster.” A third user commented, “All the best to the whole team💕💕🔥 you people are gonna rock.” Another die-heart fan of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “After watching this, excitement has gone to infinity level.”

Read: Kangana Ranaut Starts Action Rehearsals For 'Dhaakad' While Shooting For 'Thalaivi'

Read: Amit Sadh Teases His Fans About The Upcoming Release Of His Web Series 'Zidd'; Take A Look

The web series is directed by well-known ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar. It would be the first time when Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor would be associated with a web series. The web series is produced by Boney Kapoor, along with Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The web series Zidd is inspired by true events and is soon to release on Zee5 premium. It is the story of valour and determination of India's special forces and great soldiers where Amit Sadh and Amrita puri would be playing the lead characters. Amit Sadh starrer Zidd web series is based on the life of a couple whose positive and optimistic approach in life helps them to face difficult situations in life. Amit Sadh shared a glimpse of the web series where he wrote "Jeet Ki Zidd hai, whether its wars on the ground or battles inside our heads. Zidd is inspired by true events. Coming soon on ZEE5." He recently shared a post captioning it as "Are you ready?"

Read: Amit Sadh Posts A Decade-old Picture; Says He Has A Lot To Be Thankful For

Read: Amit Sadh 'first Visuals' From 'Zidd' As Fierce Commando, Says 'there Is More On The Way'

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.