Amit Sadh 'first visuals' from 'Zidd' as fierce commando, says 'there is more on the way'

Actor Amit Sadh who is enjoying his time in Goa recently treated fans with the first visuals of his upcoming web show Zidd. The actor shared the visuals on social media which showed him in a fierce commando avatar. In the picture, the Kai Po Che actor is seen dressed like a commando with his weapons while walking down the jungle.

Amit Sadh shares visuals from Zidd

Apart from his commando look, what caught the attention of his fans was the zeal in him while playing such a wild character in the much-awaited web show. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Fate whispers to the warrior- "You cannot withstand the storm". And the warrior whispers back -'I am the storm' #Zidd coming soon @zee5premium #jeetkizidd" Amit has totally nailed his look. It is difficult to recognize him in this avatar.

Zidd is the story of a couple who live their life with a 'never give up' attitude. Together they surpass all problems and impossible situations. The series will also witness action sequences and army missions. It is a great human story of bravery with the backdrop of the Indian Army and is a special tribute to our great forces. The series is being directed by Vishal Mangalorkar.

The actor also shared a similar picture on his Instagram story and informed that he ill be sharing more stills from the show o instill curiosity in his fans for the show. While captioning the story, he wrote, “Sharing the first few visuals…There is more on the way. Need your love and support. This one is beyond everything for me.”

Earlier, the actor shared the motion poster of the show on Instagram and wrote that this time it's going to b the victory of stubbornness. The actor also hinted that something excited related to the series is about to release soon for the fans. Amit who is playing the lead character in the play spoke to Hindustan Times earlier about the series and said that he does not have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect the country as his heart only beats for the country. Talking about the series, he said that Zidd is a tribute to all the Special Forces and great soldiers. He also spoke about dedicating it to the country, citizens, and each and every soldier as well.

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

