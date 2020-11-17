Amit Sadh Posts A Decade-old Picture; Says He Has A Lot To Be Thankful For

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself from 2010. In the picture, he is seen posing in the middle of a busy street which is well-lit with colourful lights. He has explained through the picture that he has a lot of gratitude for everything that has come his way in the last ten years. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they respect the actor for everything he has achieved in his career.

Amit Sadh’s throwback picture

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to speak about how grateful he is for everything he has achieved so far. In the picture posted, he is seen posing for the camera in the middle of a busy street. He is seen dressed in a simple white shirt. He is also spotted wearing a black bag. His hair has been trimmed well, giving a neat and tidy look. Amit Sadh is seen looking at the camera with a smouldering expression. He is also spotted with a slight smirk as he poses amidst the busy street.

In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has given a few details about the picture which was clicked years back. He has written that he recently came across this picture which was clicked in the year 2010. The actor has further added that the picture is a decade old. He feels he has a lot to be thankful for and is still looking forward to achieving a lot more in life. Through the hashtag of the post, Amit Sadh has mentioned that he will always have gratitude for whatever he has been given so far. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans have spoken highly of his hard-working attitude. They are also loving the way Amit Sadh looked ten years back. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

