Amit Sadh Teases His Fans About The Upcoming Release Of His Web Series 'Zidd'; Take A Look

Amit Sadh is a well known Bollywood actor who has appeared in an array of films and web series this year. He would next be seen in the ZEE5 series Zidd. Zidd is an upcoming web series that would be feature Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh in the lead roles. The web series is directed by well-known ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar. It would be the first time when Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor would be associated with a web series.

The web series is produced by Boney Kapoor, along with Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The web series Zidd is inspired by true events and is soon to release on Zee5 premium. It is the story of valour and determination of India's special forces and great soldiers where Amit Sadh and Amrita puri would be playing the lead characters.

Amit Sadh's upcoming web series 'Zidd' is all set to release on ZEE5

Amit Sadh starrer Zidd web series is based on the life of a couple whose positive and optimistic approach in life helps them to face difficult situations in life. Amit Sadh shared a glimpse of the web series where he wrote "Jeet Ki Zidd hai, whether its wars on the ground or battles inside our heads. ZIDD inspired by true events. Coming soon on ZEE5." He recently shared a post captioning it as "Are you ready?"

On the professional front, Amit Sadh has been a part of several hit shows and movies this year. Amid the lockdown, he was seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi. This year he was seen in two ZEE5 original films, including Operation Parindey as Abhinav Mathur, in Yaara as Mohammad Shehriya aka Mitwa. He also appeared in a web series on SonyLIV called Avrodh: The Siege Within. He also reprised the role of Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe's sequel title Breathe: Into the Shadows. If Zidd is slated to release this year, then it would be Amit Sadh's second web series after Avrodh: The Siege Within that is based around the story of India's soldiers and special forces.

