Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Were Directed By Hrishikesh Mukherjee; See List

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the film industry for around five decades. He has worked with several directors and among them is Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who is considered as one of the greatest filmmakers on Indiana cinema. The two have worked together in around 10 films from in a decade, from 1970s to 1980s. Read to know more.

Amitabh and Hrishikesh’s films together

Anand

Amitabh Bachchan and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s first venture together was Anand in 1971. It stars Rajesh Khanna in the lead role. The story of a terminally ill man who wishes to live life to the full before the inevitable occurs, as told by his best friend. The movie is considered as a must-watch film and is the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb (8.8). Anand is the first collaboration between Rajesh and Amitabh and is also said to be the latter’s first hit.

Abhimaan

Abhimaan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani and Bindu. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, it is a musical drama film released in 1973. A popular singer convinces his new wife to enter show-business, but his pride is wounded when she outshines him. The film was a super hit at the Box Office.

Namak Haraam

Hrishikesh Mukherjee bought Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna for the second and last time together on the big-screen in Namak Haraam. It was critically acclaimed and was a super hit at the box office. Amitabh’s performance is considered as a milestone that made him a superstar over Rajesh. He even won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. It was Hrishikesh’s second consecutive film with Amitabh in the same year, 1973.

Chupke Chupke

Released in 1975, Chupke Chupke stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee. A newly wedded husband plays a practical joke on his wife's family with full support from his wife and friends. It was a comedy film helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Bemisal

Amitabh Bachchan and Hrishikesh Mukherjee collaborated for the last time in Bemisal in 1982. A young Sudhir is adopted by Mr Chaturvedi and develops a strong bond with his son, Prashant. When the police arrest Prashant for performing illegal abortions, Sudhir comes to his rescue. The movie also stars Vinod Mehra and Raakhee with others.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hrishikesh Mukherjee have a few more ventures with each other. It includes Mili (1975), Alaap (1977) and Jurmana (1979). Big B was the narrator in Hrishikesh’s Bawarchi (1972) and played cameos in Guddi (1971) and Gol Maal (1979).

