Amitabh Bachchan Gives Fitting Reply To Troll, Says "Buddha Hoga Tera Baap"

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, several Bollywood celebrities wished their fans. Amitabh Bachchan too took to social media to extend his wishes to his fans. However, a troll tried to spoil things for the veteran actor but was met with a befitting reply from Big B himself.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a fitting reply to a troll

In a post shared on the occasion of Baisakhi, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt caption about the festival of Baisakhi and wished all his fans celebrating the festival. However, a troll tried to ruin things for the actor. The troll commented on the post asking for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s whereabouts in a rather rude manner and called Amitabh Bachchan Buddhe. Amitabh Bachchan happened to notice this comment and provided him with a fitting reply.

Amitabh Bachchan immediately wrote that Aishwarya is at a place in her life where the troll can never be. Amitabh Bachchan’s response was a fitting reply to the rude and immature troll, and fans praised Amitabh Bachchan for his amazing reply. However, Amitabh Bachchan did not stop just there, the actor commented further by saying Buddha Hoga Tera Baap, in reference to one of his most popular dialogues. This last comment was a nail to the coffin that shut the troll up for good this time.

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan praised him for his witty and perfect reply to the troll. The fans also ganged up on the troll and asked him to apologise to the veteran actor. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Chehre. Amitabh Bachchan will also be teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Gulabo Sitabo for which fans are extremely excited. The actor will also be seen in Jhund.

