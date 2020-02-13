Amitabh Bachchan Makes Adnan Sami Emotional With Shoutout For Song, Reminds Him Of Father

Adnan Sami returned from his self-proclaimed ‘sabbatical’ in style. His latest offering Tu Yaad Aaya is being lauded by the listeners. Not just minting 8.7 million views in just two days, even celebrities are giving it a thumbs up.

After congratulatory wishes from many celebrities, now his former collaborator Amitabh Bachchan also sent his best wishes to the singer-music composer.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Thursday to express his delight about Adnan coming up with a single after a long gap. The veteran shared the video along with the post to express his best wishes along with heart and gratitude emojis.

T 3440 - A new single by Adnan Sami after a long gap .. all good wishes ..🙏❤️https://t.co/uI0vbLmOn4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

Big B’s tweet left Adnan Sami completely emotional. The Lift Karadey artist told ‘Amit ji’ how his father had passed away in 2009, but the actor’s message felt like his father had acknowledged him. Adnan expressed his gratitude to his senior from the bottom of his heart.

Dearest Amit ji,

My father passed away in 2009.. Your love today felt as if he acknowledged my work...😢

Thank you from the bottom of my heart...🙏💖 https://t.co/Mj21QmV3T1 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 13, 2020

Tu Yaad Aaya is Adnan’s first single in a long time. At the turn of the millennium, he had shot to fame with numerous albums. In one of them, Amitabh Bachchan had also featured alongside Adnan.

They were seen having a gala time, pulling each other’s legs in the fun-filled track Kabhi Nahin. Adnan had recently gone back in time, sharing a behind-the-scene footage of the duo from the shoot.

Meanwhile, Tu Yaad Aaya also features Adah Sharma. Adnan has only lent his voice to the track, and the music is composed by Kunaal Verma. The track has reunited Adnan with T-Series.

