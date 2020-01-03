Adnan Sami Asking Amitabh Bachchan 'Kabhi Biwi Ne Peeta Hai?' In This Old Video Is Gold

Adnan Sami had become a household name in India at the turn of the millennium with his album Always Yours. His track Lift Kara De was a rage and had catapulted him to instant fame. However, it was his next album Tera Chehra that was a bigger success.

READ: Adnan Sami Hits Out At 'Pakis' Over CAA, Asks Them To Accept These Points Or Keep Quiet

At a time when music videos were extremely popular, this album also made headlines for the appearances of numerous Bollywood stars. Rani Mukerji featured in the title song Tera Chehra, which is among his most popular songs of all time. Raveena Tandon, Namrata Shirodkar, Aarti Chabria and Mahima Chaudhry also made an appearance in the next few songs.

And one of the highlights of this album was a fun-filled track Kabhi Nahin starring Adnan and Amitabh Bachchan. The singer recently went back in time to share a behind-the-scene moment from the shoot of the song. The lyrics of the track features both of them asking numerous questions, to which they reply ‘Kabhi Nahi’ (Never).

READ: Adnan Sami Reacts To Trafficking Of Pakistan Brides To China, Calls It 'tragic & Shameful'

In the shoot, the lyrics of the song playing are ‘kabhi biwi ko ghumaya’ and ‘kabhi biwi se chupaya hai’ (Have you ever taken your wife out? Have you hidden something from her?’ to which Big B replied, 'Kabhi Nahin’. However, when he asks ‘Kabhi biwi ko rulaya hai, kabhi biwi ne nikala hai, kabhi biwi ne peeta hai? (Have you made your wife cry and has she asked you to get out or hit you), the Shahenshah gets shocked and tells him ‘arre, kya bol raha hai?’ (What are you saying?). After this, the hook line plays, ‘kabhi jhoot maine bola hai?’ (Have I ever lied) after which Bachchan again tells ‘Kabhi Nahin.’

READ: Adnan Sami Explains CAA, Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Said He 'sold His Soul To BJP'

Here's the post

Adnan shared the moment on Twitter. The moment will definitely freshen the memories for those who had watched it then. For those who haven’t, here’s the video.

READ: Adnan Sami Shares GIF Over Pakistan Interest In Indian Internal Matters, Fans In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.