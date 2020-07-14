Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Responding Well To Treatment After Testing COVID Positive

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19. Fans and celebrities quickly sent in wishes and prayers for them to get well soon. As reported by news agency PTI, hospital sources have revealed on July 14 that both Abhishek and Amitabh are responding well to the treatment.

PTI quoted the hospital insider saying, "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days". Amitabh Bachchan broke the news through his social media on July 11 and urged people who came in contact with him to get tested as well. He revealed that they were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hosptial.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive, the rest of the family was tested as well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and eight-year-old Aarahdya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus while Jaya Bachchan tested negative. The news of Aishwarya and Aaradhya was confirmed by Abhishek, who also revealed that the two were under home quarantine.

Post the diagnosis for the family, his staff of 26 members was also tested for COVID-19. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote revealed that all the staff members tested negative for the virus. With growing cases each day, Mumbai has also crossed the 90,000 cases mark.

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

A day after being hospitalised, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media on July 13 and thanked everyone who sent him prayers and wishes. He later put out another tweet saying that it was not possible for him to reply to everyone and thanked fans and friends for their eternal love and affection for his family.

T 3593 -

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

On Monday night, Amitabh thanked his fans and well-wishers for their messages of love. "The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can't explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation," he wrote in Hindi on Twitter. "I bow down to you," Amitabh Bachchan added.

(With inputs from PTI)

