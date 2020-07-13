Pro Kabaddi Wishes Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Speedy COVID-19 Recovery

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League on Monday extended their warm wishes to Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the trio tested positive for coronavirus. The Bachchan family has been hit by the coronavirus, with the veteran actor first testing positive for the deadly virus. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the hospital subsequently.

Bachchan coronavirus news: Pro Kabaddi wishes Abhishek Bachchan and his family after they test positive for COVID-19

Pro Kabaddi took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their wishes to the Bachchan family after both Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to keep their fans updated on their status. Pro Kabaddi wished the father-son duo, along with Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aradhya a speedy recovery after the latter also tested positive for coronavirus. The Bachchan family have been supporters of the Pro Kabaddi League, with Abhishek Bachchan owning the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise. Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have often accompanied Abhishek Bachchan to Pro Kabaddi games involving the Panthers. The franchise won the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014.

Bachchan coronavirus news: Amitabh Bachchan's 26 staff members test negative for COVID; Bachchan bungalows sealed

According to media reports, 26 staff members of the Amitabh Bachchan household tested negative for the swab test of COVID-19. However, all the four bungalows of the Bachchans, Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They have also been declared as containment zones. Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and kept in the isolation while Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aradhya will self-quarantining at home. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus on the other hand.

Reports further suggest that the father-son duo will not require "aggressive treatments" for COVID-19 and will receive supportive therapy. The Bollywood legend thanked his well-wishers for their support as he continues his recovery from coronavirus. 2014 Pro Kabaddi League champions Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan recently saw the release of his Amazon Prime Video web series, Breathe 2 which earned favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, had a few movies and television work pending.

(Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi Twitter)