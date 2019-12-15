Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Will Take You On A Laugh Riot This Weekend

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the top Bollywood veterans who has given a diverse range of performances throughout his acting career. Having acted in over 200 movies in his entire career, Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 77th birthday in October this year. Amitabh Bachchan has acted in all genres of movies. Here are some recommendations that you must consider if you want to laze around the whole weekend watching some hilarious and classic movies of the veteran actor-

Ajooba

The film could be termed as a fantasy comedy which was produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor and Gennadi Vasilyev. The movie's star cast included big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Dimple Kapadia, among others. The plot is inspired by the folklore of One Thousand and One Nights. The film will take you to the kingdom of Baharistan where Amitabh is set to end the evil tyrant's control over the whole kingdom. This movie will serve you a perfect laugh riot to enjoy your weekend.

Sholay

Released in 1975, Sholay is one of the most popular films of the actor till date, which enjoys a massive cult appeal! Along with Sr. Bachchan, the film also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya, and Dharmendra. The plotline of the movie was quite iconic. After Thakur's family is ruthlessly murdered by a cruel bandit, he sets on a mission to avenge their deaths with the help of Jai and Veeru. The movie is a classic and could be enjoyed as many times as you watch it. Amitabh's dialogues are sarcastic and give a cool dude vibe.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony has been directed by Manmohan Desai. It is reportedly one of the funniest movies of Amitabh Bachchan. It is about three brothers separated by destiny and united by love. These brothers are raised in three different religions which inspired the film's title. The movie had a brilliant list of songs which you will innately sing along as soon as you hear them. Amar Akbar Anthony also serves as a perfect movie in the classic comedy genre.

Sooryavansham

Sooryavansham is a 1999 action drama movie. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya in the lead roles. It is one of the fan-favourite movies by Senior Bachchan. Amitabh plays dual roles in the movie, one of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, and the other of his son, Heera Singh. The movie is a classic to watch on a weekend while chilling with your family and just couldn't be missed as it's telecasted on the Indian movie channels quite often.

