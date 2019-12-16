Abhishek Shares Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan For Monday Motivation & Fans Couldn't Agree More

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known to be very optimistic and spread the positivity to his fans through regular series of posts called Monday Motivation. Every Monday, Junior Bachchan takes to his official Twitter handle to tweet a motivation post for his fans. These tweets do not go unnoticed by fans and are often seen making the headlines. A Monday motivation tweet by Abhishek made the news when a fan was mocking Abhishek, to which the actor gave a proper response, and was praised by many for his actions. Recently, it was his father's photo that was adored by the fans. Read more to know about the time when Amitabh Bachchan became the Monday Motivation for his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh is the motivation for Abhishek

On December 16, 2019, the Drona actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle to post a photo of his father, for his Monday Motivation series. He tweeted Sr. Bachchan’s photo with the cation hashtag Monday Motivation and tagged his father in the post. In the photo, Amitabh is seen wearing sunglasses, and what appears to be a fur coat. His look in the photo was very similar to his look in the Hollywood flick The Great Gatsby. Within an hour, the post went on to garner over 4 thousand likes and was retweeted over 100 times. Here is the tweet:

READ | 'Sweet Girl' On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast

READ | Panipat Box Office Collection On Day 8; Faces Tough Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh

On the post, fans were seen commenting with a variety of emotions. A fan by the handle name Bewitching Bachchans said that there is nothing that can motivate more than a photo of Amitabh. Fans were also seen coming on the looks of the Don actor, calling his eternally young, and ruggedly handsome. Fans of the actor are also commenting on the post, asking the actor to speak up about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

READ | Sara Ali Khan Replaces Alia Bhatt As Headliner At Kid's Awards Event?

READ | 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel: 1st Look Reveals A Plot Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.