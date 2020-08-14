Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Starrer 'Silsila' Clocks 39 Years, Fans Celebrate 'timeless Love'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jay Bachchan's film Silsila released on August 14, 1981. As the film clocked 39 years, fans shared stills from the movie and celebrated Big B, Jaya and Rekha's film. Yash Raj Films' official Instagram handle posted a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha with the song titled Dekha Ek Khwab playing in the backdrop.

The iconic song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. On sharing the video, Yash Raj Films wrote, "Unforgettable Music. Picturesque visuals. A timeless love story. 39 Years Of Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha." As soon as the post was up, a fan wrote, "Beautiful song." Whereas, another user wrote, "My favourite."

39 years of Silsila

Also Read | When Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in his first movie with Jaya Bachchan; Read

Fans have shared many stills from the film on Twitter to celebrate Silsila's 39 years, since its release. Congratulating Amitabh and Rekha, a user wrote, "Yash Chopra's classic love triangle Silsila featuring Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Jaya Bachchan Ji and Rekha Ji" Another fan wrote, "I loved this movie Silsila. Even I believe the ending was a bit abrupt. Otherwise the movie from the Starting till middle was Outstanding with beautiful Songs, Beautiful locations, and Amitji and Rekha Ji's beautiful romanticism & emotions."

Netizens celebrate 39 years of Silsila

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Silsila' was his last film with Rekha; Know more trivia

@SrBachchan Good morning sir charan sparsh, congratulations 39 yrs completed to silsila, superb movie songs & everything, still watch always. My favorite song & caller tune is Dekha ek kwab . Love you sir #ABEFTeam Nitin_AB_EF pic.twitter.com/cDSMbtag5E — Nitin sangamnerkar #ABEFTeam (@Nitin_AB_EF) August 14, 2020

Rang barse song top holi song since 39 Years. Superstar @SrBachchan became singing star ✌️ sang some lyrics Kabhi Kabhie then full song in Mr Naywarlal & In 1981 Sang Mere angne mein, Chal mere bhai with Rafi ji



Yeh kaha aa gaye with Lata ji, Rang barse, neela asman in #Silsila https://t.co/sICBHLf9eM — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) August 13, 2020

This is my lifetime favorite movie. I love Silsila 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘👍 — सिर्फ़ BACHCHAN (@Gopalbachchan) August 13, 2020

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha's Top 5 Classic Films

Silsila cast

The 1981 film features Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Malhotra and Jaya Bachchan as Shobha Malhotra. The movie sees Rekha playing the role of Chandni, whereas, Sanjeev Kumar essayed the role of Dr V. K. Anand. Actors Shashi Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sudha Chopra among others are also a part of the film. Silsila chronicles the love triangle between Amit, Shobha and Chandni. Amit, who falls in love with Chandi, leaves her as his brother Shekhar passes away. As Shekhar leaves his wife behind, a broken Amit marries Shobha. Amit then writes to Chandni and requests her to forget their relationship.

Silsila movie songs

The song from the film titled Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali remains an iconic hit even today. The song is played in several television shows while celebrating Holi. Another song from the film titled Dekha Ek Khwaab has hit the bullseye. The song has also hit a massive number of views online. Other songs from the film like Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum, Ladki Hai Ya Shola, Khudse Jo Waada Kiya, Neela Aasman among others also remain fresh in the hearts of the audience.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan files complaint against bikers nuisance outside Jalsa: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.