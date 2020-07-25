Jaya Bachchan Files Complaint Against Bikers Nuisance Outside Jalsa: Report

Bollywood actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, who is in quarantine in Jalsa, filed a complaint against a group of bikers. A leading news portal published a report and stated that Jaya Bachchan has been having sleepless nights at her Juhu residence, Jalsa, due to bike racing in the locality. The report added that the teams from different police stations in the western suburbs have been deployed to apprehend the street racers.

Jaya Bachchan files a complaint in Juhu police station?

A report in a news publication said Jaya called the police between 11 pm and midnight. The report further added that she was home when the bike racing took place and she called the cops and asked for help to stop the bikers causing a nuisance. Acting upon the complaint, the Juhu Police sent a team near her bungalow Jalsa, but by then the bikers had left.

The same report further added that a team from Juhu police station has scanned various CCTV cameras from the vicinity to try to identify the bikers. It is said that gangs of youngsters with sports bikes take advantage of empty roads amid the COVID-19 lockdown to race late at night. In addition, the report said the actor had been trying to ignore the races for a week, but approached the police when it did not stop.

The police managed to record the bike number through CCTV camera footage from near the bungalow and are trying to trace the bikers. The report concluded saying that the Juhu police are doing regular nakabandi at night as there is a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. The cops have taken action against people roaming in their vehicles for no valid reason.

Amitabh Bachchan's house declared containment zone

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan's house, located in Juhu was declared a COVID-19 containment zone; after Amitabh Bachchan and other three members of Bachchan family tested positive. Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been admitted to Nanavati hospital after contracting COVID-19. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

