Amitabh Bachchan's 'Silsila' Was His Last Film With Rekha; Know More Trivia

Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila hit the screens in 1981. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Amit who sacrifices the love of his life to marry his deceased brother's pregnant fiance. When fate brings him together with his ex-flame, he gives in to his desires. The film underwent a lot of cast changes and initially failed at the box office. Here is some interesting trivia about it.

Interesting Trivia about Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila

Yash Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan had a fallout after Silsila

Director Yash Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan had quite a fallout after Silsila failed to impress the audience at the Box Office. Chopra even claimed in an interview that Bachchan was a dishonest actor. Clapping back at him, Bachchan revealed an incident related to Silsila where Chopra asked him to break the news of cast change to Parveen Babi and Smita Patil while the two were in costumes on the set.

Amitabh Bachchan suggested the shooting location for Dekha Ek Khwab

The song Dekha Ek Khwab was shot in a famous garden in Amsterdam. Bachchan had visited the location years ago and suggested that they shoot the song there. A crew of 15 people flew to Amsterdam and the best hotel was booked for the crew to stay at. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha reportedly had an argument during the shoot post which she paused the shoot for a day.

The film had several cast changes

The film underwent several cast changes before the final cast was finalised. It was earlier set to star Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, and Parveen Babi. Padmini Kolhapure was later replaced by Smita Patil. In the end, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha were finalised to play the female leads alongside Bachchan.

Silsila marked Bachchan's last film with Rekha

This film also marked the last time Amitabh Bachchan worked with Rekha. The duo was never paired up again reportedly due to their controversial affair during the 70s. Silsila also marked Jaya Bachchan's comeback film and the only film that she collaborated with Yash Chopra.

Amitabh Bachchan was deeply involved in the film's music tracks

Amitabh Bachchan was highly involved in the making of the film's tracks. He even recorded the song Yeh Kaha Agaye Hum and ended up singing Rang Barse which was composed by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The song Neela Aasmaan is based on a tune that was composed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor in 1975 during one of their films.

