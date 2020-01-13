Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan: The Iconic Couple's Combined Net Worth

Amitabh Bachchan is among the most influential actors in Indian film history. He has been working in the industry for over 4 decades now. He is one of the richest and most popular actors in Bollywood. Bachchan was considered the ‘angry young man’ during his 80s in Agneepath or strategically strong roles like the one he did in Badla. He has worked in a wide variety of movies, most of which received high praise from critics at the time and were also commercial successes. However, the actor has worked in around 180 movies, most of which were a big hit during their run.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's net worth

As one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood, Bachchan has been among the most successful film personalities in India. Bachchan's current estimated net worth is around $400 million which converts to 2,800 crore in Indian rupees. The actor is married to Jaya Bachchan, who filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the RS polls. She has declared assets worth 1000 crores. She could now be the richest MP. According to her affidavit, Jaya and her husband Amitabh have immovable assets worth more than 400 crores, which is twice than what they had in 2012.

The affidavit also showed the couple owns jewellery worth Rs 62 crore combined, from which Amitabh owns more than Rs 36 crore. The Bachchans also own 12 vehicles, which includes a Mercedes, Porsche, and Range Rover. These are worth Rs 13 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan own watches worth Rs 3.4 crore and 51 lakh respectively. Jaya also owns a pen worth Rs 9 lakh. Apart from their popular Jalsa bungalow, they also have residential property in France, Bhopal, Pune, and Ahemdabad. Combined, their assets make them among the richest couples in Bollywood. The actor has also said in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that when he dies, his wealth will be divided equally between his two children, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

