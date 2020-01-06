Justin Bieber's Net Worth After Success Of His Latest Track 'Yummy' Will Blow Your Mind

Justin Bieber is one of the most-talked-about and beloved youth music sensations. The 25-year-old Canadian singer has numerous records under his credit. Justin Bieber's songs are nothing short of musical ecstasy. Justin Bieber is a tabloid-favourite too due to his controversial personal life and luxurious lifestyle. The dapper singer is currently riding high on the success of his latest song Yummy, which crossed over a whopping 13 million views within hours of its release on Youtube. Watch the video here.

Justin Bieber's journey and more on his net worth

Justin Bieber became a teenage sensation at 14 when his first album My Worlds came in 2010. All the Justin Bieber's songs became smashing hits and the immature music-enthusiast transformed into a teenage prodigy. Justin Bieber's Baby almost became a global anthem. His songs became a rage and so did he. It's been over a decade since the debut as a singer and song-writer and nothing has changed. The handsome singer has a unique record to his name, of being the only singer to have seven tracks from his debut album in Billboards Hot 100 charts. Recently, after the success of his latest track Yummy, Justin's net worth is of over 285 million dollars.

Crazy Fan-Following

Justin Bieber's songs were topping radio charts internationally. His mesmerizing voice and innocent looks charmed the world like never before. Justin Bieber's net worth as a pop singer rose sky-high to $5 million by the end of 2010. Justin Bieber became an international star and garnered enormous attention from people all over the world. Especially his female fan-following spread like wild-fire after his songs became a rage. Bieber has a massive fan following on social media. His fans call themselves Beliebers and at present Justin Bieber has an astounding fan-following of 124 million followers on Instagram alone.

Controversial Personal Life

Justin Bieber worked with several popular artists in Hollywood, and his professional life was rock solid. All his tracks so far are smashing hits. Whereas on the personal front, Bieber has had the most colourful love-life one could ever imagine. The exceptionally talented singer has dated quite a few popular names in Hollywood. From Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, Miranda Kerr to Taylor Swift, the list of Justin's ex-flames is never-ending. However, the dashing Yummy singer shocked the world when he got married to Hailey Rhode in 2018.

