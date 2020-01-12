Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid: Combined Net Worth Of The Supermodel Sisters

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are sisters as well as supermodels. Both the Hadid sisters are among the top models in the industry today and have earned themselves some great name and fame. Gigi Hadid started her career as a model when she was just 2-year-old, appearing in Baby Guess ad campaigns. Bella Hadid, on the other hand, had quite a fierce passion for modeling and being an equestrian. Bella even had dreams of winning the Olympics one day for horseback riding. The two sisters found it easy to enter modeling as their mother Yolanda Hadid was herself a model. Listed below is their net worth and other details.

READ:Sonnalli Seygall's Version Of Gigi Hadid Outfit In 'Lamborghini' Doesn't Impress Netizens

READ:Bella Hadid's Net Worth Has Seen A Jaw-dropping Spike Since 2017, THIS Is What It Is Now

Net Worth of the Hadid sisters

Gigi Hadid has been a model for many years now and has also had a huge influence on fashion industry. The Hadid family was called as the 'the first family of fashion' by a leading publication. The immense effect the two sisters and the family have on the fashion industry is remarkable. Gigi Hadid's net worth as of 2019 is a total estimation of $29 million. On the other hand, Bella Hadid's net worth as of 2019 comes to an estimation of $25 million.

The total net worth of the Hadid sisters adds up to $54 million. Bella and Gigi Hadid are often seen sporting great fashion outfits and endorsing high-end luxury brands. Both the sisters did their debut in 2016 at Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. Bella was voted "Model of the Year" by industry professionals. The Victoria’s Secret Angels have done several major AD campaigns and are expected to perform even better this year.

READ:Hollywood Breakups Of 2019: Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik To Adele-Simon Konecki And Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.