Amitabh Bachchan & Ranbir Shoot In Minus 3 Degrees For 'Brahmastra', Fans Express Concern

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few veterans of the Indian film fraternity, who is loved by all generations. Apart from being lauded for his spellbinding onscreen performances, Big B is also known for his social media presence. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of Brahmastra.

Big B shares a BTS picture from sets of Brahmastra

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share a glimpse of his work etiquette on Monday morning. In the picture, Bachchan seems to be beating the cold of Manali well. The actor can be seen wearing a pair of protective gear goggles and a heaving cold jacket to tackle the freezing weather of the mountain city. Apart from the veteran actor, fans also caught a glimpse of a blurry Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the image, “.. the minus degrees .. the biting cold .. and the protective gear ..”. Take a look at the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

Fans laud Amitabh Bachchan's dedication

Moments after the picture was shared online by Big B, fans in large numbers lauded the actor for his dedication and sincerity. Besides being lauded for his sincerity, fans also expressed their concern over Amitabh Bachchan's health, as the actor was recently discharged from the hospital. Take a look at how fans of the actor reacted:

You are a very professional actor, No doubt in this..🙏 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) December 1, 2019

Very cold but you look very handsome 😎😎 — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) December 1, 2019

Please take care love you — Sangeeta (@25dollsgmailcom) December 1, 2019

All about Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra chronicles the story of Shiva, who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love, which leads him to raise his voice against the dark forces that threaten our very existence. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, the movie also stars Mouni Roy and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

