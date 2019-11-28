Amitabh Bachchan Says 'I Must Retire' After Long Car Ride To Manali For Brahmastra Shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has evidently continued to work with full force in the Hindi film industry even at the age of 77. The actor has multiple films lined up for 2020 namely Brahmastra, Gluaabo Sitabo, and Chehre. He is currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan took a car ride to Manali to shoot for the film and revealed that his body is sending him signs to retire. He shared his experience of visiting Manali and the simplicity he witnessed among the locals through a blog post. He also shared his views on retirement through the post. Check it out below.

Amitabh Bachchan's blog post:

Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity .. .. thank you all those stop overs on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse .. .. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements .. I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message ..

A source close to the film had recently revealed the shooting schedules of Brahmastra. It was revealed that Amitabh Bachchan will be in Manali for a few days before he moves to shoot in a foreign location in early December. Mouni Roy is playing the antagonist in the film and she will also be a part of the schedule. The cast of the film will be prepping for a few days before the camera starts rolling.

