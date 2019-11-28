Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Pic From Tamasha Is The Perfect Dose Of Throwback Thursday

Ranbir Kapoor is a fourth-generation actor from the prestigious Kapoor family. He is known for his carefree roles from movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. Recently, Imtiaz Ali, the director of Tamasha, took to Instagram and shared some behind the scenes from the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Here is a sneak-peek into the BTS of the 2015 film Tamasha.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor: The Actor's Injury Causes The Brahmastra Shoot To Stall?

Tamasha BTS ft. Ranbir Kapoor

Tamasha was one of the much-loved movies starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the director of Tamasha, Imtiaz Ali, took to Instagram and shared a picture in the form of an Instagram story. In the photograph, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Sehgal are sharing the frame and twinning. Both the actors are dressed up in a school uniform kind of attire.

Also read: Injured Ranbir Kapoor Papped At The Airport, Fans Show Concern

They are wearing similar clothes and even sporting matching shoes and hairstyles. The only possible difference in the overall look of the actors is that Ranbir Kapoor has the blazer kept unbuttoned, and Yash has not. In Tamasha, Yash Sehgal essays the character of Young Ved, which is then portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, as the character grows older in the movie.

Also read: Tamasha Completes Four Years | Twitterati Shows Their Love For The Film

More about Tamasha

Tamasha is a comedy/drama/romance movie that released at the box-office on November 27, 2015. The cast of Tamasha included Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Piyush Mishra, Vivek Mushran, and Sushma Seth in some of the pivotal roles in the movie. Imtiaz Ali has helmed the 2015 film. Sajid Nadiadwala produced Tamasha under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandon Entertainment. Recently, Tamasha completed the fourth anniversary of its initial box-office release.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On His Break-up With Deepika Padukone: "Was Detached, Felt Lost"

Ranbir Kapoor’s movies

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who started his journey on the big screen with the 2007 film Saawariya alongside co-debutant Sonam Kapoor. Some of the notable works of Ranbir Kapoor are Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, and Jagga Jasoos. The actor is set to next feature in Brahmastra, Shamshera, and Zindabaad.

Also read: Tamasha: Best Dialogues From Ranbir & Deepika Film As It Completes 4 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.