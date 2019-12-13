Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu, Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan: Iconic Duos Of Bollywood

Movies have the power to influence the masses. From years, the essence of love has always been depicted with all shades of sadness, its vibrant vibe, charm, the hurt of separation in Bollywood movies. While the movies hit the right chord of audiences with the emotion of eternal love and romance. However, there are only a few on-screen iconic couples who can be remembered for their chemistry. Here’s a list of few iconic couples of Bollywood who can never be forgotten.

Nargis Dutt and Raj Kapoor

Nargis Dutt and Raj Kapoor are also popularly known as the Golden Couple of Bollywood. The duo’s on-screen chemistry was incomparable and unparalleled. The natural ease with which they performed each other made them one of the most iconic couples of all the times. In the year 1948, the duo appeared together for the first time in the movie Aag and since that time their mutual journey to stardom began. The pair were critically acclaimed for their performance and has also received a massive amount of praise from their fans and followers. The legendary actors starred together in 16 movies over the span of 8 years. Their notable work includes Chori Chori, Awara, Andaz, Barsaat, Shree, and many more.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were the most talked about on-screen couple of their time. Fans really wanted them to be a couple in real-life. The sensuous Rekha and The Angry Young Man, Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry created fireworks on the big screen. The intensity of their chemistry was such that it was alleged that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were seeing each other. It was also rumoured that unmarried Rekhaa puts sindoor on her forehead for Amitabh Bachchan. Their notable work includes Ganga Ki Saugandh, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Muquaddar ka Sikandar, Do Anjaane, Suhaag, Silsila, and many more.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar who is also popularly known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood has performed with Saira Banu in many movies. Their work was commercially and critically acclaimed in the Bollywood film industry. The two allegedly also linked in real-life too and later got married. They had an affair at the peak of their respective career. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu drove millions to the cinema with their utmost acting skill and chemistry. Their notable work includes Sagina Mahato, Gopi, Bairaag, and many more.

