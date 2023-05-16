Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies On Riding Bike Without Helmet After Mumbai Police Takes Note

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a picture in which he could be seen riding a bike without a helmet. The photo went viral and many pointed out that the Bollywood megastar was violating traffic rules. Big B reacted to his recent post and clarified that he was just "posing for a picture". In jest, he added that he had seen Akshay Kumar do it once to beat traffic.

He started his note saying, "Aahhhhhhh... the impotency of content... Much made out of the bike picture! How you moving on street with stranger? No security? You are loved take care? And then .. NO HELMET . (sic)"

The Goodbye star added, "The fact of the matter is that this is on-location shoot on the street of Mumbai... It is Sunday... formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate... permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic. One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters. The dress I wear is my costume for the film AND .. I AM JUST FOOLING AROUND BY GETTING ON THE BIKE, OF A CREW MEMBER... NOT EVEN MOVING ANY WHERE, BUT GIVING THE IMPRESSION THAT I TRAVELLED TO SAVE TIME."

Had seen Akshay Kumar do it..: Big B

Amitabh Bachchan also shared how he had seen his Waqt co-star Akshay Kumar ride a bike to work to save time. "But yes, I would do it if there was a problem of punctuality... and wear helmet and follow all the rules and regulations of the traffic guide lines. I AM NOT THE ONLY ONE THAT DOES THIS .. had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to location on time .. wore helmet etc., on the bike of his Security person .. no one could recognise .. and it was rapid and efficient .. and it worked well .." Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

He concluded the note saying, "Thank you all for your concern and your care and love and your spanking me and trolling!! And sorry, people, for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules .. I did not .. love all of you .."



Mumbai Police takes note of Amitabh Bachchan's bike post

Mumbai Police reacted to the many complaints being left in the comments section under Amitabh Bachchan's latest post. They intimated the fans in the comments section that they have shared this information with the traffic branch.