Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma Ride Bikes Without Helmets; Mumbai Police Takes Note

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were caught in oddly similar situations recently. Both took bike rides, on separate occasions and did so without wearing helmets. The internet expressed their honest opinions on the same, pointing out the traffic violations committed by both actors.

Amitabh Bachchan's bike ride

Amitabh Bachchan's bike ride took place under entirely separate conditions. The actor flagged down a fan riding a bike on the Mumbai roads and asked for a quick ride to his work location. The fan obliged and Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles to share the gesture with his fans and followers. The picture showed the fan, dressed brightly in yellow and white, riding his bike with Amitabh Bachchan as his pillion rider.

Amitabh could be seen holding on to the back of the unnamed individual as he gave the veteran actor a quick ride to work. The caption explained the short event also carrying a vote of thanks for the man who stopped to help Amitabh. His caption read, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner". Despite the candour with which Big B presented his anecdote the internet pointed out the same traffic violation that the actor was guilty of - riding a bike without a helmet.

Anushka Sharma's bike ride

Anushka Sharma's bike ride was a quick fix solution to beat the Mumbai traffic. The actress hopped on as a pillion rider on her bodyguard's bike after the actress faced a roadblock. The internet did not take kindly to the obvious traffic violation the actress committed, calling her as well as her bodyguard out on not wearing helmets while riding the bike.

Mumbai Police reacts



Mumbai Police reacted to the many complaints being left in the comments section under Amitabh Bachchan's post. Netizens can be seen tagging the official account for the Mumbai Police asking for action to be taken against the traffic violation. The Mumbai Police has intimated the fans under the comment section, stating how they have shared this information with the traffic branch.