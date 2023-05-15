Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Stranger’s Help To Reach Movie Set | WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan hitched a ride with a stranger recently. The actor took to his Instagram to express gratitude to his ‘ride buddy’. As soon as he shared the update, fans poured in their compliments for the actor, calling him the ‘coolest dude’.

Amitabh Bachchan had the most unusual way of reaching the set of his film. In his latest Instagram post, the Piku actor shared a photo of sitting pillion on a bike while a young man rides it. In the caption he wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner”.

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike while donning a cool, sporty attire. The actor wore a black t-shirt with blue bottoms and paired his look with a brown waistcoat. He completed his look with white sports shoes.

Celebs react to the post

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan posted the photo, the comment section of his post was filled with compliments. Sayani Gupta spoke about his punctuality and wrote, "Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! 🫡❤️🙌 I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!" Rohit Bose Roy commented, “You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you ❤️”. Actor Aamir Ali offered his help by writing, “Lemme know when u want a next ride sir ❤️🤗”. Several other celebrities, including his granddaughter Navya Nanda, dropped heart emojis on his post.

Amitabh Bachchan movies

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2022 movie Unchaai. The actor will be seen next in the movie Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The movie will release Adipurush on June 16, and the film's trailer was launched recently. He is also preparing for his role in the aerial action movie, Fighter also starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Amitabh Bachchan sustained major injuries while shooting for the movie and is gradually recovering.