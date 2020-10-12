'Care Is Mandatory': Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For Not Being Able To Meet Fans On B'day

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday explained in his blog why he couldn't come for the Sunday 'darshan' on his 78th birthday on October 11. "There is apology today for the few that came by Jalsa, and they that bannered the street. My thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out and the care is mandatory, so apologies," Bachchan wrote keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic.

In September, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he is still trying to come to terms with the "absence" of his well-wishers who would gather outside his residence every Sunday to greet him. For the past 38 years, the actor used to meet-and-greet his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu. But the practise has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan opened up about the "emptiness" of his Sundays nowadays. "Sundays filled with the joy of the evenings of well wishers .. Sundays filled with the emptiness of their absence .. Sundays of assessing which to put out and which not .. Sundays in apprehension of the morrow..." he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bachchan who celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, thanked his well-wishers for their continued love, describing it as his "greatest gift." Bachchan has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry, starting out as the Angry Young Man of Indian cinema and adapting to changing times and mediums in his career of over five decades.

On his birthday, the actor took to Twitter and shared images of himself, bowing down with folded hands as a gesture of gratitude towards his fans. "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th. I cannot possibly ask for more," Bachchan tweeted.

