Amitabh Bachchan Is Missing The Sunday Crowd Outside Jalsa, Wishes To Address Them Soon

A Sunday ritual gathering has been taking place outside Amitabh Bachchan's house for nearly 10 years now. For more than a decade, thousands of fans of the legendary actor have been gathering outside his house Jalsa, to catch a glimpse of the star. The Sunday gathering had been stopped since March before the country went under strict lockdown. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19. A recent post on Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram gives a hint to his fans, that he misses the Sunday gatherings too.

Amitabh Bachchan misses addressing the 'Sunday crowd' outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture on his Instagram account and in the caption he addressed his fans saying that the hands that his fans raised in love and support are his strength. He further added that he would never ever allow it to vanish from his system. Speaking about the Sunday gathering outside his house Jalsa, Mumbai, the actor said that even though the road might look deserted today, hope is the only thing we must rely on. Further wishing that god willing the road shall be filled with love again.

The ritual of Sunday gathering outside Big B's house started back in the year 1982 and has been continuing for 34 years. In one of his Instagram post, the actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans and thanked them for showering him with love and expressed how grateful he was, that they carried on this gesture of gathering on every Sunday, without fail.

Amitabh Bachchan's health updates

On July 12, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he had been tested positive for Coronavirus. He further asked everyone to get their tests done, who had been in close proximity with the actor. Currently, the actor has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and has been recovering from it. Along with Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also been admitted at the hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19.

