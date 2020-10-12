Amitabh Bachchan strikes pose with Aaradhya as Aishwarya's birthday wish wins hearts

Words like ‘megastar’ and ‘mahanayak’ were some of the numerous epithets used for Amitabh Bachchan in wishes from fans and celebrities on his 78th birthday on Sunday. Big B’s family members too poured love on him with some heartwarming words. If son Abhishek had a quirky wish for 'The OG’, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a super cute wish involving granddaughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya-Aaradhya wish Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a selfie with Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan from what seemed like a gathering at home on the occasion. The trio matched in shades of white as the actress wished ‘Dearest Dadaji-Pa’ ‘love, good health, peace and happiness always.’ The Guru star shared another snap of the 'Dadaji' with the little one.

The post won hearts galore in the comments section, with words like ‘awesome’, among others.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan sharing a childhood picture of ‘B’ to convey his love to his ‘hero’ had also drawn similar reactions.

Be it film stars like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar or politicians, they were wishes galore for the veteran on his special day.

Amitabh Bachchan on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This was Big B’s first venture after his recovery from COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan recently joined the cast of Nag Ashwin’s film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The announcement was made on Friday with fanfare.

This is apart from multiple films up for release like Jhund, Brahmastra and Chehre. The Shahenshah was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which was the first major release on a digital platform during the lockdown, for which he earned praises galore.

