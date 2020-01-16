The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hrithik Roshan And Amitabh Bachchan Wowed By TikTok Dancer, Share Video On Their Twitter

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of a fan dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs. Hrithik calls the boy was the smoothest airwalker

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
hrithik roshan

Hrithik Roshan is not only well-known for his acting skills but also has earned a name for himself when it comes to dancing. The actor is known for having some of the smoothest dance moves. A Tiktoker, however, sent Hrithik in awe when he shared a video of himself dancing.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's WOW Moments From His Movies; From 'War' To 'Koi... Mil Gaya'

Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan get blown away by dance moves:

A fan on Twitter shared a TikTok of his friend doing the moonwalk and airwalk. The fan, whose Twitter name is @pokershash, shared the video on his Twitter handle. The fan asked netizens to make him famous. The boy in the video is seen dancing to the tunes of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D, Tumse Milke from Main Hoon Na, and Kaanta Laga, amongst others. 

Hrithik Roshan shared the video on his Twitter timeline and said that it was the smoothest airwalk that he has ever seen. Amitabh Bachchan also shared the video and with a 'wow' for remark.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan And Sanjay Gupta To Come Together For 'Krissh 4' After Kaabil's Success?

ALSO READ | As Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' Turns 20, Take A Look At His Stellar Performances

The dancer himself thanked Amitabh Bachchan for sharing his video. He said that Amitabh Bachchan's small tweet gave him huge motivation. Here is what he said:

Not only Hrithik but Twitterati were also highly impressed by the dancer. They all shared the video and called it amazing. Here are some of the tweets in appreciation of the video:

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Hrithik Roshan To Star In A Mythological Drama

(Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram and Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG-SENA TUSSLE
MNS' SARCASTIC JIBE ON SANJAY RAUT
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
LOVE AAJ KAL FIRST LOOK
AAP TAKES A DIG AT BJP-LED UP GOVT