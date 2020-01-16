Hrithik Roshan And Amitabh Bachchan Wowed By TikTok Dancer, Share Video On Their Twitter

Hrithik Roshan is not only well-known for his acting skills but also has earned a name for himself when it comes to dancing. The actor is known for having some of the smoothest dance moves. A Tiktoker, however, sent Hrithik in awe when he shared a video of himself dancing.

Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan get blown away by dance moves:

A fan on Twitter shared a TikTok of his friend doing the moonwalk and airwalk. The fan, whose Twitter name is @pokershash, shared the video on his Twitter handle. The fan asked netizens to make him famous. The boy in the video is seen dancing to the tunes of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D, Tumse Milke from Main Hoon Na, and Kaanta Laga, amongst others.

Hrithik Roshan shared the video on his Twitter timeline and said that it was the smoothest airwalk that he has ever seen. Amitabh Bachchan also shared the video and with a 'wow' for remark.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

The dancer himself thanked Amitabh Bachchan for sharing his video. He said that Amitabh Bachchan's small tweet gave him huge motivation. Here is what he said:

Not only Hrithik but Twitterati were also highly impressed by the dancer. They all shared the video and called it amazing. Here are some of the tweets in appreciation of the video:

https://t.co/daeZ91GzmI



Please tag his official Tiktok link also..🙏 — Mohit Goyal (@_Mohit_Goyal_) January 13, 2020

Osm.....one day he will become superb dancer — Umajayadev (@Umajayadev2) January 12, 2020

He deserves all the appreciation! Totally nailed it.

Michael Jackson would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/3EjRpRFvME — MJJ India 🇮🇳 (@MJJ_India) January 12, 2020

It's really mind-blowing

He deserves all the appreciation!

All indian would be so proud. — Hemasrivastava (@Hemasri77507167) January 13, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram and Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter)

