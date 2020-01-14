Amitabh Bachchan Misses 'maa Ka Pallu' After He Visits The Doctor

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his age-related issues on his social media. The 77-year-old actor took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of a black patch in his left eye. Check out the post here.

In another tweet, he revealed that the advice given to him by the doctor made him miss his mother as well as her ‘pallu’. After his visit to the doctor, the Piku actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to pen down an emotional note.

He wrote, "Baayi aankh phadakne lagi. Suna tha bachpan mein ashubh hota hai. Gaye dikhane doctor ko toh nikla yeh ek kala dhabba aankh ke andar." Doctor bola 'Kuchh nahi hai, umar ki wajah se jo safed hissa aankh ka hota hai, who ghish gaya hai. Waise bachpan mein maa apni pallu ko gol banakar, phoonk maar kar, garam karke aankh mein laga deti thi, waise karo, saab thik ho jayega. Maa toh hai nahi ab, bijli se rumal ko garam karke laga liya hai. Par baat kuchh bani nahi. Maa ka pallu, maa ka pallu hota hai."

Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan passed away in December 2007. The actor’s concerned fans have taken to his social media to express their concern. While some asked him to take care, some sent sweet get well soon messages. Others also recommended him a type of medicine to consume.

