Amitabh Bachchan asks 'English easy?' with 5-point post, netizens remember iconic dialogue

English is among the most spoken languages in the world, but some face a battle to learn it. Moreover, it’s not just those who struggle with English, even those who are well versed with the language sometimes are also baffled with some of the rules and the usage of the language. Amitabh Bachchan brought out some of the quirks of the language to pose a question to those who thought English is easy.

Amitabh Bachchan’s funny message on the English language

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share five sentences, and how the words like 'wound', 'produce', 'refuse', 'polish' and 'lead' served as nouns or adjectives alongside each other. He jokingly asked how the language could be easy with such usage.

T 3629 -" English easy??

1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*.

2) The farm was used to *produce produce*.

3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*.

4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture..

He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out " ~ Ef jj pic.twitter.com/lcRa7u3WDD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020

Netizens laughed out loud on the post, and even Big B’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy was impressed, posting a laughing emoji.

Many of the Paa star’s fans were reminded of his iconic line in the movie Namak Halal, where he says, “I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very funny language”.

“I can talk English,I can walk English,I can laugh English because English is a very funny language”. AB — Lily D'Penha (@LilyDPenha) August 16, 2020

English is a very funny language ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ pic.twitter.com/j8hq2x3uWb — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) August 16, 2020

Bachchan is known to share the message of all kinds from ‘EF’, an abbreviation he has coined for his fans, calling them his ‘extended family.’ Be it jokes, trivia about his hits, throwback pictures of him or his family, netizens have a gala time reading most of these posts.

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19 after being hospitalised for over two weeks. The 77-year-old had shared how he feared not getting work after his treatment. However, after featuring in Gulabo Sitabo, that hit Amazon Prime recently, he has films like Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund ready for release in the next year.

