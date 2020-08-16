Lootcase: Kunal Kemmu in disbelief after receiving Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter

Amitabh Bachchan is known for being one of the most active Twitter users and bloggers. However, the megastar still prefers the more traditional idea of writing letters, and loves to send handwritten notes to those whose performances impress him. Numerous stars have been fortunate to receive such appreciation notes from the Pink star, and the latest one was Kunal Kemmu.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Kunal Kemmu

Amitabh Bachchan in his note to Kunal praised his film Lootcase and the actor’s performance in the film. Big B in the note wrote:

“Kunal, a few days back, I saw your film Lootcase, I am writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it. The writing, the direction, the performances of each artist was superb. But you were exceptional. Each expression, body movement and presence simply outstanding. Keep up the good work, and may you ever keep prosering. In admiration & love”

Sharing the note, Kunal expressed his disbelief and called it the ‘most awesome awesome thing ever.’ The Kalyug star stated that he had often read about actors receiving such appreciation notes, and hoping he too would be deserving of it. Thanking Bachchan, he wrote that it meant a lot to him and quipped that he was ‘doing back flips’ in his head and heart.

Previously, numerous actors like Radhika Madan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Siddhanth Chaturvedi have also been praised with such a gesture.

Lootcase won rave reviews from other stars and netizens too as it released on Disney+Hotstar recently. Kunal plays the role of a middle-class Mumbaikar and the comedy-thriller traces various twists and turns after he stumbles upon a bag full of cash. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishan, also stars Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey.

