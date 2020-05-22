Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fan ‘Carry Kya Hota Hai?’ After He Calls His Grandson Carryminati

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be at his optimistic best as he is currently social distancing at home with his family to beat the pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan is also not leaving any stone unturned to compromise with his fitness regime during this lockdown. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a gym selfie with his grandson, Agastya Nanda. However, several of his fans mistook Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda to be popular Youtuber Carryminati.

Amitabh Bachchan's fans mistook his grandson Agastya Nanda for Carryminati on his latest post

It may sure sound bizarre but one cannot unsee the uncanny resemblance between Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Carryminati in the picture. Talking about the lovely monochrome picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in an energetic manner as he poses for a selfie with Agastya Nanda with a dumbbell on one hand.

Agastya can also be seen all smiles as he poses with a dumbbell on the other hand. However, his fans could not stop asking Amitabh Bachchan whether it was Carryminati standing beside him. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post.

Amitabh Bachchan had the most epic reply to one of the fans under the post

Finally Amitabh Bachchan replied to a fan who had also got confused between his grandson and Carryminati, asking him of the same in the post. To this, the Paa actor had the most hilarious reply. The megastar replied to the fan by saying, 'baju mein mera pota, mera grandson khada hai. Ye carry kya hota hai.' His answer left all the other fans in splits but at the same time cleared the confusion which was much-needed. Take a look at the Satte Pe Satta actor's reply.

For the unversed, Carryminati is a popular YouTuber who is well-known for his roast videos on various celebrities or reality shows. Carryminati grabbed several headlines recently when he put up a roast video on Tik Toker Amir Siddiqui. However, Youtube reportedly took down his video which led to a huge backlash against YouTube as well as the Tik Tok community from his fans. Many of the other popular YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani also came out in support of Carryminati aka Ajey Nager.

