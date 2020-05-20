Can Tom Hanks Fill Amitabh Bachchan's Shoes If 'Sooryavansham' Was Made In Hollywood?

Sooryavansham is one of the most popular movies of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie released in the year 1999 but is still watched by millions of people on television. The Hindi drama was directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana. The movie is his only directorial in Hindi film industry.

The movie features Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role. Sooryavansham had a strong star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kader Khan and Anupam Kher. The movie’s plot shows a true to life story of an Indian family who holds their esteem in high regard. The story of Sooryavansham shows a responsible father, a dutiful son, and various aspects of an Indian unified family.

The film was a hit among the Indian audiences but what if the movie got its Hollywood version? Here is a look at the Sooryavansham cast if the movie is ever made in Hollywood.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable Movies From The 90s; 'Agneepath' To 'Sooryavansham'

Tom Hanks as Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera Singh

Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a dual role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera in Sooryavansham. Tom Hanks can fill the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan with his brilliant acting.

Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram and Tom Hanks Instagram

Also Read | Can Hugh Jackman Match Up To Jaideep Ahlawat In Hollywood's Version Of Gangs Of Wasseypur?

Nicole Kidman as Radha Thakur

The role of Radha Thakur was played by the late actor Soundarya. Nicole Kidman can portray the role of Radha Thakur as she has the perfect looks and acting skills required to play this role.

Image Credits: In a still from the movie and Nicole Kidman Instagram

Also Read | With Hugh Jackman As Hathi Ram, Here Is What Hollywood's 'Paatal Lok' Could Look Like

Scarlett Johansson as Gauri

Rachana Banerjee played the role of Gauri in Sooryavansham. Scarlett Johansson with her looks and acting skills becomes the perfect person to play this role.

Image Credits: Rachana Banerjee Instagram and scarlettjohanssonworld Instagram

Also Read | With Ryan Reynolds As Bibeesh, Here's A Look At The 'Varane Avashyamund' Cast In Hollywood

Bruce Willis as Dharmendra (Mindra)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher played the role of Dharmendra in Sooryavansham. Bruce Willis becomes the perfect person to play this role with his years of experience in acting.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher Instagram and Bruce Willis Instagram

Robert De Niro as Major Ranjit Kumar Singh

Legendary actor Kader Khan had played the role of Major Ranjit Kumar Singh in Sooryavansham. There cannot be a better person than Robert De Niro to play this character.

Image Credits: kader__khan Instagram and robertdenirodaily Instagram

Matt Damon as Deshraj Thakur / Kevda Thakur

The role of Kevda Thakkur was played by Mukesh Rishi in Sooryavansham. Matt Damon with his physique and acting skills becomes the ideal person to play this role.

Image Credits: officialmukeshrishi Instagram and matt_damon_official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.