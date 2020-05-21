Amitabh Bachchan Shares Words Of Wisdom Amid Lockdown, Urges Fans To Not Give Up

Amid coronavirus pandemic where the world is still struggling to find ways to come out of the pandemic, another natural calamity has hit the shores of the country. The cyclone Amphan which has created a havoc in West Bengal and Odissa left a trail of destruction behind. Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few wise words on social media while boosting the morale of the people to fight and never give in to the crisis easily.

The Baghban actor took to his Twitter handle and encouraged people with his words of wisdom to fight against the pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan wrote that there “have never been easy ways out of a crisis .. there shall ever be a crisis in easy ways .. the fight needs both .. scream the endeavor.. ‘summon up the blood .. disguise fair nature with hard favored rage ..’ Shakespeare it .. and DO.”

T 3537 - .. there have never been easy ways out of a crisis .. there shall ever be crisis in easy ways .. the fight needs both .. scream the endeavour ..



‘summon up the blood .. disguise fair nature with hard favoured rage ..’



Shakespeare it .. and DO !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2020

T 3537 -

Stand .. be still .. contemplate .. consider .. bring compassion .. bring care .. be of affection and love .. reach out the hand and heart .. just be ..

.. in prayer ..🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2020

This is not the first time that the veteran actor has shared some words of wisdom on social media. Amitabh earlier, took to Instagram to share some motivating words which were well received by his followers of over 16 million and counting numbers. In the picture that Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Instagram, the words, “Be The Light" is written upon a black and purple graphic. His face is edited alongside the words. The picture is of him looking upward into the light away from darkness. Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture early today.

Amitabh’s words of encouragement were well received by his massive number of followers on Twitter. Some reacted by thanking the star for sharing the kind words. Some appreciated his words and wrote, “Great words.” Some were simply adoring the actor in the comments section.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the critic favorite Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film released in mid-2019. He has several projects lined up for release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, his film Gulabo Sitabo which was supposed to hit the big screen will now release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020. He will also be seen in the epic mythological trilogy of Brahmastra which is slated to release later in 2020.

