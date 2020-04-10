Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable Movies From The 90s; 'Agneepath' To 'Sooryavansham'

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has a won million hearts with his persona and acting skills. He is known as the legend of Bollywood. With a myriad of films, Amitabh Bachchan has won several accolades for his performance including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He has reportedly starred in over 200 films for over five decades, here’s taking a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s films from the 90s.

Agneepath

Released in 1990, the film Agneepath starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Madhavi in pivotal roles. The was helmed by Mukul Anand and written by Kader Khan. The film revolved around a young boy who is on a mission to take revenge and as he grows up he ends up becoming a gangster which leads him into bad things. The film was reportedly loved by fans.

Major Saab

Released in 1998, the film Major Saab starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Tinnu Anand and written by Robin Bhatt. The film revolved around an army major who tried to break the rules as he wanted a trainee to join. The trainee then disagrees to join the Army as he falls in love with a girl and his beau is in danger. The trainee goes begs for help from Major Saab asking him to save his love.

Sooryavansham

Released in 1999, the film Sooryavansham starred Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles, Soundarya, Rachana Banarjee in lead roles. The film was helmed and written by E.V.V. Satyanarayana. The film revolved around a man who fails to impress his famous father, but despite putting his father through shame the man manages to make a name for himself.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Released in 1998, the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles. The film also starred Raveena Tandon in a leading role. The film was helmed by David Dhawan and written by Rumi Jaffery. The film revolved around two honest policemen who were very hard working. Soon there is a twist in the plot where two thieves who are a lookalike of the policemen create a ruckus and trouble the citizens.

