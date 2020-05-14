Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Set For June 12 Digital Release; Here's Where

The much anticipated Shoojit Sircar film Gulabo Sitabo, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Both the actors have announced the news of the world premiere through their social media handles along with a poster of the film. While Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, " Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani.", Ayushmann shared details in the caption, "Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai! Gulabo Sitabo premieres this June 12 only on @primevideoin aa jaana fir, first day, first stream karne ☺️#GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime".

The hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana and the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. The film was slated to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2020, but due to the on-going Coronavirus crisis, the release of the film had to be postponed. In his interaction with a national daily, the director had stated that as a filmmaker, he would want to see his film open in the theatres, but due to the current situation, it seemed unlikely for such an event to take place.

Shoojit Sircar has previously worked with both, Amitabh Bachchan as well as Ayushmann Khurrana, in his films Piku and Vicky Donor respectively. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has described Gulabo Sitabo as a sweet, simple film about the banter between a tenant and a landlord. He had revealed that he plays the role of the tenant and Amitabh Bachchan plays the landlord and they're always at loggerheads.

"The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that's what the film is about," Ayushmann told PTI. Set in Lucknow, "Gulabo Sitabo' is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

