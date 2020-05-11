Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' To Get An OTT Release?

After days of speculations, it has been now confirmed by a media report that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo will release on OTT. The movie that was initially slated to hit the screens in the first half of 2020 will reportedly release on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of Gulabo Sitabo were reportedly awaiting the censor certificate, however, the pandemic, and the lockdown has slowed the process, owing to which the makers reportedly opted for an OTT release.

Just a few days ago, director Shoojit Sircar, in an interview, revealed that he has no problem in releasing Gulabo Sitabo digitally owing to the pandemic. Following this, the media was a buzz that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer will have an OTT release. With the latest reports, it is sure the movie will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Besides Gulabo Sitabo, many movies are in the process of cracking a deal with OTT giants for a digital release. Reports have it that movies like Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer, Durgavati, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, and Ludo are in the talks to get an OTT release. However, nothing has been announced as of now.

Last year, the first look of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan made its way to social media, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. The picture had a restrained Ayushmann Khurrana with Amitabh Bachchan standing in the periphery of a road. The look took the internet by storm with many raving about the actor's transformation.

Gulabo Sitabo's first look:

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to sign his next. Last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he is on a break from acting as he is spending most of his time with his wife and kids. On the other hand, Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo co-star Bing B has a slew of movies in his kitty.

Amitabh Bachchan has a film with Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule up for the release. The movie, titled Jhund is reported to be based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. Reports have it that the Amitabh Bachchan starter, just like Gulabo Sitabo, will opt for a digital release. Besides the upcomer, Amitabh Bachchan also has Ayan Mukerji's superhero film-Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is in the last leg of shooting.

