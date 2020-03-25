Ayushmann Khurrana With Fellow Colleagues, From Bhumi Pednekar To 'Gulabo Sitabo' Director

It seems like Ayushmann Khurrana is the current ‘King Midas’ of Bollywood, as the actor has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row. Ayushmann Khurrana, who last graced the big screen with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, as the actor keeps his fans updated with work announcements and BTS pictures. Here are some pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana in which the actor is seen with his industry colleagues.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's Statement On Roadies Row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Support

As seen in this picture shared, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen in traditional attire, as he strikes a pose with Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chadha, Maanvi Gagroo and Pankhuri Awasthi. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follows the story of two homosexual men, as they fight for their rights and refuse to succumb to societal pressures. Take a look at the picture shared.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana: Times When He Confessed His Love For Wife Tahira Kashyap!

Ayushmann's pictures with colleagues

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Actors Who Made News Last Weekend

In this picture, Ayushmann can be seen with the director, Shoojit Sircar, as he announced the wrap of Gulabo Sitabo earlier this year. In the second picture shared, the actor can be seen cheering in front of the camera, as he poses with the cast and crew of the film.

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen resting with Bhumi Pednekar on the couch. While Ayushmann is seen in black-striped tee, Bhumi Pednekar dazzles in a black top, accessorised with shredded jeans. Take a look:

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's Statement On Roadies Row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Support

Here is a throwback picture from the sets of Roadies, in which Ayushmann can be seen in a simple pink tee with spectacles, as he is being interviewed by Rannvijay Singha for the audition. Take a look:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.