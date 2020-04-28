Shoojit Sircar Gives A Thumbs Up For Ayushmann Starrer Gulabo Sitabo's Digital Release

Owing to the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Hindi film industry has come to a standstill with the shoots of all films coming to a halt as well as the release dates of several films being postponed too. However, all the filmmakers are having a hard time deciding whether to release the film on streaming platforms instead or to stick with a theatrical release. While the makers of Ranveer Singh's '83 set the record straight that the film will not be released online, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is open to the idea of releasing his next, Gulabo Sitabo online, if need be.

Shoojit Sircar to release the Gulabo Sitabo online?

The hit-machine of Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana and the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan have shared the screen space for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film was slated to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2020, but due to the on-going Coronavirus crisis, the release of the film has been halted. Sharing his plans regarding the film's release, director Shoojit Sircar, in an interaction with a leading daily, stated that as a filmmaker, he would want to see his film open in the theatres, but due to the current situation, it is highly unlikely to expect so. He further added that therefore, he is open to a digital release if need be, but they will jump to a conclusion only after May 3, 2020.

However, Sircar cleared the air about the release of Vicky Kaushal starrer which is a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, stating that the film deserves a theatrical release only. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and it is still under post-production. Therefore, the filmmaker is not worried about its release much, as it is scheduled to hit the box office in 2021.

