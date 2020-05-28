Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bhoothnath Returns': Making Of 'Party Toh Banti Hai' Music Video

Party Toh Banti Hai is sung by Meet Bros Anjjan and Mika Singh and the music is composed by Palash Muchhal and Meet Bros Anjjan. The lyrics for the song are penned by Kumaar and the music video has a run time of 4:19. The peppy number crossed over a whopping 3 million views on YouTube and is a party anthem that is played at several events and functions.

The music video features realistic scenes and is set inside a crawl system and Parth Bhalerao's character is shown to dance in the street dancing style. The song gained widespread appreciation for Parth Bhalerao's performance as a small-town boy. Viewers also got to see Amitabh Bachchan in a different avatar; he performs as a rapper in the song and the music video is a treat that features kids having a fun time with Big B in his quirky avatar. With all that said now, here is all that went into the making of the song titled Party Toh Banti Hai.

Making of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Party Toh Banti Hai' song

Nitesh Tiwari, the director, revealed that initially they had thought about the energetic number on a very small scale and things changed when they got the music for the song and the music video turned out to be something huge. The lyricist Kumaar suggested that the hook was very important in the song and they wanted the hook line in one line and not sound like poetry. Bhushan Kumar, the producer, asked Meet Bros and Anjjan that they wanted a song that is uplifting and energetic.

The choreographer, Bosco, and Ceaser said that the music video features a lot of actions in the background. Also, a lot of signature moves or dances moves resembling his were featured in the music video. Meet Bros and Anjjan talked about the rap song that was featured in the music video. The singers said that they wanted to show how Bachchan's character sends a message as to what he wants to say and about his character through the rap.

Amitabh Bachchan's Bhootnath Returns is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Renu Ravi Chopra. The 2014 supernatural political comedy film features Amitabh Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao, Boman Irani, Usha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala and Usha Nadkarni in the prominent roles. Apart from the storyline, the movie grabbed widespread appreciation for its soundtrack.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen making special appearances in Surender Reddy's Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and in Pushpendra Nath Misra's Ghoomketu. The actor has several upcoming projects, including Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Several other upcoming movies include Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

