The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. Here is a list of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies in 2020 you must check out.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. He has proven to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. He was last seen in the big hit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor is currently gearing up for many projects.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies in 2020

Jhund

Post winning the hearts of millions after the movie Sairat, director Nagraj Manjule is all set for his upcoming film Jhund, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2020. The upcoming biographical sports drama also features Vicky Kadian and Ganesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Big B wrapped up the shooting long back in January and shared his feelings over social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

ALSO READ | Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020. Directed by Rummy Jafry, Chehre features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor along with Big B. Bachchan has shot one of the scenes in Poland with a temperature of minus 14 degrees and he shared the same over his twitter handle.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' Will Release On THIS Date To Avoid Clash With 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Gulabo Sitabo

The comedy-drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17, 2020. The movie revolves around Gulabo-Sitabo, who is a legendary pair of puppet sisters and who have been a part of folklore from Uttar Pradesh. The film is directed y Shoojit Sircar and features Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana in the lead roles. The first look was recently unveiled.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares First Look Teaser Of Upcoming Film 'Jhund'; Watch

Brahmastra

Directed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani fame director Ayan Mukherjee, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a story of a powerful weapon of God names Brahmastra, which is damaged and hidden in different regions of India. The film is expected to hit the floor in the last quarter of 2020.

ALSO READ | Here's A Look At Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone's Movies Together

Image courtesy: Emraan Hashmi Twitter / Taran Adarsh twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA