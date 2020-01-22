Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. He has proven to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. He was last seen in the big hit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor is currently gearing up for many projects.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies in 2020

Jhund

Post winning the hearts of millions after the movie Sairat, director Nagraj Manjule is all set for his upcoming film Jhund, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2020. The upcoming biographical sports drama also features Vicky Kadian and Ganesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Big B wrapped up the shooting long back in January and shared his feelings over social media.

Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020. Directed by Rummy Jafry, Chehre features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor along with Big B. Bachchan has shot one of the scenes in Poland with a temperature of minus 14 degrees and he shared the same over his twitter handle.

T 3576 - .. the beauty of work .. minus 14 degrees temp, snow bound .. the Sun and the Moon in their immediate glory .. and the magnificence of pristine Slovakia and its mountain ranges ..

'CHEHRE' shows its work face .. pic.twitter.com/0PDi6Nisnm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2019

Gulabo Sitabo

The comedy-drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17, 2020. The movie revolves around Gulabo-Sitabo, who is a legendary pair of puppet sisters and who have been a part of folklore from Uttar Pradesh. The film is directed y Shoojit Sircar and features Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana in the lead roles. The first look was recently unveiled.

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

Brahmastra

Directed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani fame director Ayan Mukherjee, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a story of a powerful weapon of God names Brahmastra, which is damaged and hidden in different regions of India. The film is expected to hit the floor in the last quarter of 2020.

