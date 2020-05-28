Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Collaborations With Ram Gopal Varma

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen making a special appearance in Surender Reddy's Sye Raa Narashima Reddy as Gosayi Venkanna and making yet another special appearance in Pushpendra Nath Misra's Ghoomketu. The actor has several upcoming projects including Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, and Ayan Mukerji's Bharhmastra. Bachchan has worked with several prominent directors and one of them is Ram Gopal Varman. Here are some of the most memorable collaborations of Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma.

Amitabh Bachchan's collaborations with Ram Gopal Varma

Sarkar

Sarkar marked the very first collaboration of actor Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Anupam Kher. The 2005 political crime thriller film premiered at the popular New York Asian Film Festival. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Subhash Nagre in the movie. Apart from the storyline, the movie is known for its songs. Bachchan's performance was highly lauded in the movie and he was even nominated Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Sarkar Raj

Sarkar Raj is the second instalment of the Sarkar franchise and the movie got released in the year 2008. This was yet another memorable collaboration of Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan. The political crime thriller movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and Supriya Pathak in prominent roles. Having a run time of 125 minutes, the movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews from the viewers. The movie bagged several awards and accolades including Star Screen Awards, Stardust Awards, Filmfare Awards and IIFA Awards. Both Amitabh Bachchan and director Ram Gopal Verma received awards for their performance and direction respectively.

Rann

The 2010 political thriller premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie also features Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Sudeep in key roles along with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Vijay Harshwardhan Malik. The movie was praised by critics and fans alike. The film narrates the story of what goes on in the news industry and the related conspiracies.

Nishabd

This 2007 movie directed features Amitabh Bachchan, Aftab Shivdasani, Revathi, Shraddha Arya, and Rukhsar in the key roles. The storyline of the movie was loosely adapted from the American movie, American Beauty. Amitabh Bachchan has essayed the character with the name Vijay in several movies and this one is one of them. The flick received mixed reviews from the fans and critics alike.

