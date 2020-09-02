Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The "eerie Silence On Ganesh Visarjan Day" During COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his opinion on various current events on his blog. In his latest blog entry, the Bollywood legend shared his musings about the current state of the world. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that there was an "eerie" silence in the city of Mumbai despite the fact that it was Ganesh Visarjan day. The actor discussed how the fervour and energy of the previous years were missing in 2020 due to the current state of the world.

Amitabh Bachchan misses the energy and passion of traditional Ganesh Visarjan

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Pooja Batra Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her ‘rare Kiss’; See Here

Taking to his official blog post, actor Amitabh Bachchan talked about how this year's Ganesh Visarjan differed from all the previous years. At the end of the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "There is an eerie silence on semi Visarjan day today." The veteran actor also mentioned those few brave individuals who were still performing the Ganesh Visarjan rituals in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | Sushant Case: Swamy Raises Questions On Mumbai Police Over AIIMS Post Mortem Reports

Amitabh Bachchan then wondered about the times he was living in and wrote, "The entire world on the same side of the seesaw." Before talking about the eerie silence of Ganesh Visarjan day, the actor also discussed how sports and other viewing materials had changed during the lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how Premier League, UEFA, US OPEN, and other such sports events no longer had the energetic reaction noises of the audience. Instead, they had to fake the reactions using playbacks of past live audiences.

The actor discussed how the lack of live reactions completely changed the feeling of the sport for both the players and the people watching on TV. Amitabh Bachchan then talked about how masks were making him a "bit weary", as they created uniformity and made it difficult to differentiate between people. The actor wrote, " The most important element in the human face is unrecognizable."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to feature in multiple upcoming movies including Brahmāstra, Chehre, and Jhund. Chehre was set to release in July but was delayed due to the lockdown. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi as the secondary lead.

Also Read | Badla Movie Shooting Location: About The Scottish Locations Shown In The Thriller

[Promo from Amitabh Bachchan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.